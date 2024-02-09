Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $54.15

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.15 and last traded at $54.13, with a volume of 19700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.77.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.27. The firm has a market cap of $563.25 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Value Factor ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 112.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 100.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

