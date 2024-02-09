Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Posted by on Feb 9th, 2024

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWDGet Free Report) was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.77. Approximately 21,755 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 8,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

Finward Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $103.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 219.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Finward Bancorp by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Finward Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Finward Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finward Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.