Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNWD – Get Free Report) was down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $23.50 and last traded at $23.77. Approximately 21,755 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 8,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.35.

Finward Bancorp Stock Up 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $103.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FNWD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Finward Bancorp by 219.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Finward Bancorp by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Finward Bancorp by 5.5% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Finward Bancorp by 272.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Finward Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 25.07% of the company’s stock.

Finward Bancorp Company Profile

Finward Bancorp operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company's deposit products include non-interest- and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificate accounts, and retirement savings plans.

