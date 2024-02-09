First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.540-2.640 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.590. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FR. TheStreet raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $54.38.

Shares of NYSE:FR traded up $0.67 on Friday, reaching $54.27. 1,646,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,084,002. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.09 and a 200-day moving average of $49.33. First Industrial Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $40.44 and a twelve month high of $55.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.84%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FR. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 192.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,088,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,296,000 after buying an additional 2,033,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $70,783,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,799,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,783 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 469.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,576,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 13.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,126,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,256,000 after acquiring an additional 844,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

