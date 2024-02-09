First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.99

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.99 and traded as low as $8.52. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $8.60, with a volume of 2,294 shares trading hands.

First Northern Community Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. The company has a market capitalization of $128.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.34.

About First Northern Community Bancorp

First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market deposit accounts, and time deposits.

