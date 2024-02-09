First Tin (LON:1SN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.95

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 100000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.05 ($0.05).
First Tin Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.64. The company has a market cap of £10.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other First Tin news, insider Bill Scotting acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.69) per share, with a total value of £908,000 ($1,138,272.53). Insiders own 72.74% of the company’s stock.
First Tin Company Profile
First Tin Plc engages in the mining and development of tin in Germany and Australia. Its flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than First Tin
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How to Invest in Social Media
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for First Tin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Tin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.