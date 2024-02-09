First Tin (LON:1SN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.95

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4 ($0.05), with a volume of 100000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.05 ($0.05).

First Tin Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5.64. The company has a market cap of £10.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Tin news, insider Bill Scotting acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 454 ($5.69) per share, with a total value of £908,000 ($1,138,272.53). Insiders own 72.74% of the company’s stock.

First Tin Company Profile

First Tin Plc engages in the mining and development of tin in Germany and Australia. Its flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

