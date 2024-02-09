First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.69

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.69 and traded as high as $38.44. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $38.19, with a volume of 22,069 shares traded.

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $327.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87.

Get First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3704 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund

First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kure Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kure Advisory LLC now owns 65,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 81,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.