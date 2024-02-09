First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.69

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEMS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.69 and traded as high as $38.44. First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund shares last traded at $38.19, with a volume of 22,069 shares traded.
The company has a market capitalization of $327.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.3704 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%.
The First Trust Emerging Markets Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (FEMS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM Small Cap index. The fund aims to outperform other index funds by selecting small-cap emerging markets securities using quantitative metrics. FEMS was launched on Feb 15, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
