First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.59

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.59 and traded as high as $17.34. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund shares last traded at $17.18, with a volume of 204,132 shares changing hands.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.56.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

In other news, insider Scott T. Fleming bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $247,050.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FPF. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $540,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 177,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 34,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

