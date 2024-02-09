First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT) Trading Down 0.1%

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FBT – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $147.48 and last traded at $148.08. 19,864 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 33,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.26.

First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 25,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,000.

About First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund

The First Trust NYSE Arca Biotechnology Index Fund (FBT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Biotechnology index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US biotechnology stocks. FBT was launched on Jun 19, 2006 and is managed by First Trust.

