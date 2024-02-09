First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First United had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $26.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.68 million.

First United Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of FUNC traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $22.06. 16,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,770. The company has a market capitalization of $147.58 million, a PE ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.74. First United has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $24.28.

First United Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 17th. First United’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First United in a research note on Sunday, December 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First United

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First United by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 335,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after acquiring an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First United by 9.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First United by 36.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 29,704 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First United by 2.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in First United by 7.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

