FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

FirstEnergy Trading Up 3.5 %

FE stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.03. 5,991,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,090,519. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.25 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.54. FirstEnergy has a 12-month low of $32.18 and a 12-month high of $41.99.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 205.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FirstEnergy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FE. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 549.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

