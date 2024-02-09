Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Sold by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises approximately 1.9% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $5,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Fiserv by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 122,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,846,000 after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares in the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,001,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fiserv by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 443,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,110,000 after acquiring an additional 62,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,626,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $144.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,615,915. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.99 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The company has a market capitalization of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insider Activity

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,102.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $876,892.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,078,062.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on FI shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. KeyCorp raised Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.39.

Get Our Latest Report on FI

About Fiserv

(Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.