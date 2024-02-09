Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Fiserv updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.550-8.700 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $8.55-8.70 EPS.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.1 %

FI traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $143.40. 290,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,573,788. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.04. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $103.99 and a 12 month high of $145.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91.

In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 9,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $1,165,095.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,913,102.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at $6,350,600.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock worth $41,389,939 in the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,904,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,653 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,906,000 after purchasing an additional 149,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Fiserv by 131.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,008,744,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv by 14.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $833,435,000 after acquiring an additional 817,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $547,079,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.39.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

