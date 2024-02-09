Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.55-8.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.61. Fiserv also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.550-8.700 EPS.

Fiserv stock opened at $143.55 on Friday. Fiserv has a 52 week low of $103.99 and a 52 week high of $145.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $86.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.91.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FI. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $127.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.39.

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,432,915.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.07, for a total transaction of $10,725,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at $19,688,983.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 94.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.7% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 539 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

