FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 19.200-19.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 19.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion-$4.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.1 billion. FLEETCOR Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $19.20-19.60 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLT. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $302.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $292.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

FLT traded up $8.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $273.21. 917,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,340. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.45 and its 200 day moving average is $261.14. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12 month low of $185.04 and a 12 month high of $298.48.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $937.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.01 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 38.22% and a net margin of 26.13%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 17.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

About FLEETCOR Technologies

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

