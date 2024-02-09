FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT) Trading 0.7% Higher

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT – Get Free Report) were up 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $188.30 and last traded at $188.30. Approximately 3,018 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $186.94.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TILT. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,184,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $691,000.

About FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (TILT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a broad US index with a tilt toward small-cap and value segments. TILT was launched on Sep 16, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

