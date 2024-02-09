Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Issues Earnings Results

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortis had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.
Fortis Trading Down 0.1 %
Fortis stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.89. 621,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average is $40.34.
Fortis Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.42%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.
Get Our Latest Report on Fortis
About Fortis
Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fortis
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What are stock market earnings reports?
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.