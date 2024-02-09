Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Issues Earnings Results

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fortis had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 6.96%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS.

Fortis Trading Down 0.1 %

Fortis stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.89. 621,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.71. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of $36.30 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.60 and its 200-day moving average is $40.34.

Fortis Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.42%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTS. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fortis by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Fortis by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Fortis by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortis by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Fortis by 78.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fortis from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fortis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.30.

About Fortis

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

