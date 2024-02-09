Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) shot up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $8.71 and last traded at $8.66. 65,307 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 582,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.15.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

The stock has a market cap of $544.02 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.09.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.48% and a negative net margin of 3,769.15%. The business had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 362.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and FTX-6058, an investigational oral fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies, including beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

