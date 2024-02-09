Gartner (NYSE:IT) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 10.550- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 11.960. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.2 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.3 billion.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IT. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $455.25.

Shares of IT opened at $456.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Gartner has a 52-week low of $292.60 and a 52-week high of $471.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $451.30 and its 200-day moving average is $392.46.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 166.35% and a net margin of 14.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gartner will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director James C. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.90, for a total value of $2,059,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 659,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,725,899.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.37, for a total transaction of $2,050,352.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,055,162.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,369 shares of company stock valued at $8,383,821 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Gartner by 276.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 147 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Gartner by 148.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 179 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

