Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.28-1.43 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35. The company issued revenue guidance of (3%) to 1% to $3.46-3.61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.63 billion. Gates Industrial also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.280-1.430 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Gates Industrial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.39.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Stock Up 1.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gates Industrial

GTES stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.68. 3,487,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,917,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.22. Gates Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.68 and a 1-year high of $14.93.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 207.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in shares of Gates Industrial by 35.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Gates Industrial

(Get Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.