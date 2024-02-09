GateToken (GT) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.36 Million

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. During the last week, GateToken has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One GateToken token can now be purchased for $4.82 or 0.00010156 BTC on exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $464.60 million and $1.36 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GateToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00004401 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.49 or 0.00015791 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014686 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,422.13 or 1.00022104 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.59 or 0.00193188 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003020 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,486,960 tokens. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 96,486,960.40549614 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.82500026 USD and is up 1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $1,280,384.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GateToken should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GateToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GateToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.