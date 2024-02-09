GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.200-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -. GE HealthCare Technologies also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.20-$4.35 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. They set a hold rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.73.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on GE HealthCare Technologies

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GEHC opened at $82.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.33. GE HealthCare Technologies has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $87.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.17.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that GE HealthCare Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Institutional Trading of GE HealthCare Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEHC. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,365,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,092,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $92,462,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $89,263,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,082,000. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.