GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) Market Capitalization Reaches $8.34 Million

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. During the last seven days, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market capitalization of $8.34 million and approximately $4.01 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for about $0.0416 or 0.00000087 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GensoKishi Metaverse Profile

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,436,787 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

