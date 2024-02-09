Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Geospace Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Geospace Technologies Trading Down 16.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEOS traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,280. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.88. Geospace Technologies has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $17.09. The firm has a market cap of $158.37 million, a P/E ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.83.

Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ:GEOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. Geospace Technologies had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $29.32 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Geospace Technologies by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 776,442 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 738,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 662,585 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 630,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 81,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Geospace Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,584 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares in the last quarter. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used in the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize, and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas Markets, Adjacent Markets, and Emerging Markets.

