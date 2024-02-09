Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 11.300-11.800 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 11.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Globe Life also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.30-$11.80 EPS.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.94. The stock had a trading volume of 616,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.38. Globe Life has a twelve month low of $102.23 and a twelve month high of $125.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 24.75%. Globe Life’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globe Life will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GL shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Globe Life from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $134.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Globe Life

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $799,476.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $1,790,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $799,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,299. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,303 shares of company stock worth $6,668,455. Corporate insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,152,000 after purchasing an additional 74,040 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at about $456,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Globe Life by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

(Get Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.