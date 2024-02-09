Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 11.300-11.800 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Globe Life also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.30-$11.80 EPS.

Globe Life Stock Performance

GL stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $125.94. The stock had a trading volume of 616,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,256. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.70. Globe Life has a 52 week low of $102.23 and a 52 week high of $125.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 17.82%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is 8.93%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Globe Life from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Globe Life from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $134.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $1,790,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,390.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $1,790,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,015 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,390.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total value of $799,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,299. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,303 shares of company stock worth $6,668,455 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,960,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,163,000 after acquiring an additional 84,122 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 18.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,678,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,639,000 after acquiring an additional 412,639 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 5.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,001,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,725,000 after acquiring an additional 95,991 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

