GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.270–0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $140.0 million-$150.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $193.9 million. GoPro also updated its Q1 guidance to $(0.27)-$(0.23) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on GPRO shares. Morgan Stanley cut GoPro from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $4.20 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wedbush downgraded shares of GoPro from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday.

GoPro Stock Down 0.4 %

GPRO stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.57. 2,486,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,122. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.35. GoPro has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The stock has a market cap of $390.74 million, a P/E ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.86.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $295.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.99 million. GoPro had a negative return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoPro will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoPro

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoPro in the third quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in GoPro by 198.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GoPro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in GoPro during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in GoPro by 644.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,787 shares in the last quarter. 54.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoPro Company Profile

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Further Reading

