GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Down 2.4%

Shares of GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 345,031 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 1,560,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.21.

GoviEx Uranium Trading Down 2.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.18 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.16. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of C$162.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.12.

GoviEx Uranium Company Profile

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

