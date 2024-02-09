Great Eagle (OTCMKTS:GEAHF) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of Great Eagle Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GEAHF – Get Free Report) were down 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.43 and last traded at $1.43. Approximately 4,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 2,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.53.

Great Eagle Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About Great Eagle

Great Eagle Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages residential, office, retail, and hotel properties in Hong Kong, the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, the Mainland China, Japan, Italy and internationally. The company operates through Hotel Operation, Property Investment, Property Development, Other Operations, Champion REIT, Langham, and US Real Estate Fund segments.

