Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Director James W. Sight Sells 2,000 Shares

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) Director James W. Sight sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.38, for a total value of $134,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,641.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Griffon Stock Up 1.6 %

GFF stock traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $68.61. 457,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 415,363. Griffon Co. has a 12-month low of $25.97 and a 12-month high of $69.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $643.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.87 million. Griffon had a return on equity of 72.80% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Griffon Co. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Griffon Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

Griffon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GFF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Griffon from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Griffon from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Report on Griffon

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Griffon

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Griffon by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 431,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,129,000 after purchasing an additional 23,060 shares during the period. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,630,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Griffon in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,430,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Griffon by 4.9% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,503 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.