Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Shares Down 1.4%

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) was down 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.42. Approximately 10,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 14,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lowered Grindrod Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

Grindrod Shipping Stock Up 2.8 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $112.46 million during the quarter. Grindrod Shipping had a positive return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 3.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grindrod Shipping

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GRIN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 242.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 24,525 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter worth $285,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Grindrod Shipping by 26.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the second quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Grindrod Shipping during the first quarter worth $204,000.

Grindrod Shipping Company Profile

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, engages in owning, chartering, and operating a fleet of dry bulk carriers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Handysize, Supramax/Ultramax, and Others. The company operates a fleet of 15 handysize drybulk carriers and 16 supramax/ultramax drybulk carriers transporting various bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Featured Articles

