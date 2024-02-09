Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Shares Gap Up to $14.13

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $14.13, but opened at $14.68. Guild shares last traded at $14.68, with a volume of 236 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GHLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Guild from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Guild from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th.

Guild Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $901.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day moving average is $12.40.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $257.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.91 million. Guild had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Edward Bryant, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,889 shares in the company, valued at $320,246.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 77.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHLD. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Guild in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Guild in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Guild by 117.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Guild in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Guild in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. 7.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

