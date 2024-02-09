Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $336.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Haemonetics updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.900-4.000 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $3.90-4.00 EPS.

Haemonetics stock traded down $4.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.69. 524,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,993. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.64. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $95.26.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Barrington Research cut their price target on Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Haemonetics by 475.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 267.0% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

