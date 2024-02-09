Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,461 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.92. 1,783,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $58.27 and a 12-month high of $76.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RIO. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Rio Tinto Group

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.