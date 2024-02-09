Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.66 Million Stock Position in Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Free Report) by 31.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,713 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Vital Farms worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 52.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 1.3% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 165,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 77.0% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Vital Farms during the third quarter worth about $318,000. 64.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VITL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.86.

Shares of Vital Farms stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,176. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The company has a market cap of $644.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

In other Vital Farms news, COO Jason Dale sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $565,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,153.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 25,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $387,843.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,130,958.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $565,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,153.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,716 shares of company stock valued at $2,033,680 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

