Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $11.66 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.9% of Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.32, for a total transaction of $55,994.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,375.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $3,291,525.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,832,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,974 shares of company stock valued at $19,427,217 in the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $3.00 on Friday, reaching $150.22. The stock had a trading volume of 21,848,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,741,129. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.86 and a 12 month high of $155.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.29.

View Our Latest Report on GOOG

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.