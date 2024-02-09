Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC Has $251,000 Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 406,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,286,000 after buying an additional 140,438 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 174.7% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EMR shares. Stephens decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.17.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.19. 3,496,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,918. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.94 and a 12-month high of $105.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.05.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In related news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

