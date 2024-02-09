Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) Shares Down 1.3%

Harbour Energy plc (LON:HBR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 258.50 ($3.24) and last traded at GBX 260.70 ($3.27). 1,711,413 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 3,507,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 264 ($3.31).
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 360 ($4.51) price target on shares of Harbour Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.
Harbour Energy Stock Up 0.8 %
About Harbour Energy
Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
