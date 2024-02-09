Hardy Reed LLC Acquires 524 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hardy Reed LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 17.1% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $94,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 112,624.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,848,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,080,437,000 after purchasing an additional 136,727,341 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,820,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,961,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541,029 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,425,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,246,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,548 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 7,733,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,149,791,000 after purchasing an additional 39,199 shares during the period. Finally, Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 40,579.6% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 6,509,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,982,000 after acquiring an additional 6,493,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO traded up $2.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $460.61. 4,001,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,430,654. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.76 and a twelve month high of $461.03. The stock has a market cap of $368.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.06.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

