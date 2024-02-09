Hardy Reed LLC Acquires Shares of 3,200 SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning now owns 108,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter valued at about $26,692,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,370,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,355,000 after acquiring an additional 325,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $599,000.

BILS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.18. 277,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,683. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1 year low of $98.89 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.24.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

