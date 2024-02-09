Hardy Reed LLC Has $22.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Hardy Reed LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420,025 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $22,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $964,597,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $386,651,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth $100,311,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8,244.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 624,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 616,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,376,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,087. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $50.95 and a 12 month high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

