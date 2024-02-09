Hardy Reed LLC Sells 627 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Hardy Reed LLC cut its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,975 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in General Electric by 159.8% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,455,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $159,832,000 after acquiring an additional 895,000 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 51,152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 22,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 22,507 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,846,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in General Electric during the third quarter valued at $3,057,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 92.4% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 160,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $17,644,000 after acquiring an additional 77,116 shares in the last quarter. 74.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $144.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on General Electric from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of GE traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $139.28. 3,388,534 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,969,447. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.20. General Electric has a 52-week low of $80.40 and a 52-week high of $139.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $151.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.25.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 27th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

About General Electric

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.