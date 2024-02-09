Hardy Reed LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 25,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $58.42. 698,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,226. The stock has a market cap of $26.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.73. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $58.45.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.