Hardy Reed LLC Takes $203,000 Position in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the third quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 165.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 102.9% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Bank during the second quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on CADE shares. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CADE stock traded up $0.96 on Friday, reaching $26.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,451,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,080. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Bank has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $31.45.

Cadence Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

