Hardy Reed LLC Trims Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Hardy Reed LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 21.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,532 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 0.8% of Hardy Reed LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hardy Reed LLC owned about 0.12% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $37,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 101.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $124,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,184. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.58. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

