Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 23.12%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.
Harley-Davidson Price Performance
Harley-Davidson stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $49.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80.
Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.
View Our Latest Stock Report on HOG
Harley-Davidson Company Profile
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Harley-Davidson
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- How to Invest in Semiconductors
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.