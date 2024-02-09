Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $791.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.29 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 23.12%. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS.

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Harley-Davidson stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,239,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,459,911. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Harley-Davidson has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $49.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.80.

Harley-Davidson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,727,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,454,000 after acquiring an additional 194,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,111,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,985,000 after buying an additional 216,545 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,598,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,893,000 after buying an additional 712,918 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Harley-Davidson by 17.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,466,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,662,000 after acquiring an additional 363,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 11.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,036,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,480,000 after acquiring an additional 201,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Harley-Davidson from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Harley-Davidson from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Harley-Davidson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

Featured Articles

