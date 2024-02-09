Harvey Nash Group (LON:HVN) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $128.50

Harvey Nash Group plc (LON:HVN – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 128.50 ($1.61) and traded as low as GBX 126 ($1.58). Harvey Nash Group shares last traded at GBX 128.50 ($1.61), with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Harvey Nash Group Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 128.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 128.50.
About Harvey Nash Group
Harvey Nash Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourcing solutions primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland, Mainland Europe, and internationally. It offers various leadership services, including executive search, interim management, and leadership consulting services, as well as technology recruitment services, such as permanent and contract recruitment services, as well as recruitment solutions.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Harvey Nash Group
- Investing in large cap stocks: Diving into big caps
- Cloudflare results spark analysts reset: 25% upside ahead
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Beyond Nvidia: The hidden stars with 200% earnings growth
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- 3 large caps with RSIs that scream ‘oversold’
Receive News & Ratings for Harvey Nash Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harvey Nash Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.