Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Hawkins from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

HWKN stock traded up $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.07. 102,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,562. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.74. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in Hawkins by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 40,713 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Hawkins by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,024 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hawkins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of Hawkins by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the period. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

