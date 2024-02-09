Head-To-Head Comparison: Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) versus First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC)

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) and Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Community Bankshares and Banco Bradesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Community Bankshares $174.62 million 3.57 $48.02 million $2.72 12.37 Banco Bradesco $35.24 billion N/A $4.06 billion $0.21 12.14

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than First Community Bankshares. Banco Bradesco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Community Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Community Bankshares 1 0 0 0 1.00 Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Community Bankshares and Banco Bradesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

First Community Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.93%. Given First Community Bankshares’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe First Community Bankshares is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.6% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of First Community Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Banco Bradesco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Community Bankshares and Banco Bradesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Community Bankshares 27.50% 11.37% 1.67% Banco Bradesco 6.38% 9.06% 0.79%

Dividends

First Community Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First Community Bankshares pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Banco Bradesco pays out 14.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

First Community Bankshares has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Community Bankshares beats Banco Bradesco on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as lines of credit; various credit and debit cards, and automated teller machine card services; and corporate and personal trust services. The company also provides wealth management services, including trust management, estate administration, and investment advisory services; and investment management services. It serves individuals and businesses across various industries, such as education, government, and health services; coal mining and gas extraction; retail trade; construction; manufacturing; tourism; and transportation. As of December 31, 2022, it operates 17 branches in West Virginia; 22 branches in Virginia, 7 branches in North Carolina, and 2 branches in Tennessee. First Community Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services. Banco Bradesco S.A. was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

