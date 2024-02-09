HeiQ (LON:HEIQ) Shares Up 2.4%

Shares of HeiQ Plc (LON:HEIQ – Get Free Report) were up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.40 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.70 ($0.12). Approximately 81,265 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 129,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.48 ($0.12).

HeiQ Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 16.62. The company has a market capitalization of £13.63 million, a P/E ratio of -46.75 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Transactions at HeiQ

In other HeiQ news, insider Karen Brade bought 32,287 shares of HeiQ stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 15 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £4,843.05 ($6,071.27). 41.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About HeiQ

HeiQ Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the antimicrobial fabrics, textiles and flooring, and life sciences businesses in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It offers functional textile technologies to provide hygiene, comfort protection, and resource efficiency; surface coatings and polymers; patented probiotic technology for cosmetics, water treatment, and cleaning products; and functional consumer goods for personal care, healthcare, and lifestyle.

