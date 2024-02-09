Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.79

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.79 and traded as low as $6.38. Hennessy Advisors shares last traded at $6.53, with a volume of 45,407 shares.

Hennessy Advisors Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 15.20 and a current ratio of 15.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.79. The company has a market capitalization of $50.70 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Hennessy Advisors (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Hennessy Advisors had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $6.26 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hennessy Advisors

In other Hennessy Advisors news, CEO Neil J. Hennessy acquired 7,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,735.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,066,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,435,136. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 8,741 shares of company stock worth $56,817. 37.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aegis Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aegis Financial Corp now owns 141,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 74,636 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hennessy Advisors in the second quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Hennessy Advisors during the 2nd quarter worth $71,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hennessy Advisors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 201,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hennessy Advisors by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. 8.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

